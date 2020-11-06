Reverend Clifford H. Field, Jr
Essex Junction - Reverend Clifford H. Field, Jr, 89, of Essex Junction, a retired United Methodist minister, entered into rest on Sun., November 1, 2020 at home. Son of the late Clifford H. Field, Sr and Rose (Mauritz) Field Mead, he was born on February 1, 1931 in Bridgeport, CT. A memorial service will be held at a later time. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences for the family please visit corbinandpalmer.com
.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.