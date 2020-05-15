|
|
Clifton C. Wilson, II
South Burlington - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Clifton C. Wilson, II on May 12, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center after a brief illness.
Clif was born in Peekskill, NY on October 19, 1943 to Clifton C. and M. Patricia (Bertrand) Wilson. He was a 1962 graduate of Lakeland High School. Clif worked as a project manager at IBM until his retirement in 1994. Not one to sit still he went to work for S.D. Ireland Concrete and was employed by them at the time of his passing.
Clif enjoyed his life and was happiest spending time with his family and friends. He was a man of many interests and passions; skiing, golfing and snowmobiling to name just a few. He also truly enjoyed watching all of his grandchildren play sports and was extremely proud to attend their graduations. He will be missed by all who admired, respected and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Randall and Jan Wilson, Adam and Risé Wilson, Clifton C. "Hoss" Wilson III, Kimberly and Scott Ireland and Eugene and Laura Wilson. Also surviving are Clif's twin siste,r Marie Hayes and her husband, Frank and his brother Richard Wilson, grandchildren Alexis Pomerleau Bryant and her husband Jeff, Terrence Pomerleau and his wife Natalie, Emma Wilson, Nicholas Wilson, Clifton C. Wilson IV and his wife Alaina, Philip Wilson, S. Dylan Ireland, Shea D. Ireland, Sophie D. Ireland, Paige Wilson, Nathan Wilson, Grace Long and Henry Long; great grandchildren Spencer Bryant, Clifton C. Wilson V, Weston Pelletier and Wyatt Pelletier.
Clif was predeceased by his parents.
In lieu of the COVID 19 situation, we will be planning a celebration of his life later this summer.
Please consider a donation in Clif's memory to the S.D. Ireland Cancer Research Fund, P.O. Box 2286, South Burlington, VT 05407.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 15 to May 16, 2020