Clint Morway
1967 - 2020
Clint Morway

Williston - Clint E. Morway, 53, died Friday, August 21, 2020, with his kids and loved ones by his side. Clint was born June 27, 1967, to Marlene Hill and Larry Morway in Worcester MA.

Clint married Becky, the mother of his kids on August 22, 1992, in Williamstown VT. Together they had three kids, Carrie, Cameron, and Connor, they were his pride and joy.

Sadly, Clint's time with his kids was cut way too short on June 16, 2005, he suffered a near-fatal ruptured brain aneurysm. Since that time he has remained in a semi-vegetative state and had 24-hour care.

Prior to Clint's illness, he enjoyed hunting, bowling, and playing pool. He loved to talk, he could talk to just about anyone and was always the comedian in the room.

Clint is survived by his mom, Marlene Hill, his sister Carrie Morway-Carpenter, his daughter Carrie Liberty and Son-in-law Matt White, his son Cameron Morway and Daughter-in-law Carrie Morway, his son Connor Morway and his grandchildren RJ & Levi Liberty, Jaxon Morway, and Logan Morway as well as his niece Randi Carpenter, and niece nephews Clifford, Daniel & Tajia Morway. He is predeceased by his father Larry Morway, his brother Clifford Morway and his son Clint Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 27th, 11 am at the American Legion, 320 N. Main St. Barre, VT. Masks and social distancing will be required. We also invite you to see a complete obituary and share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
