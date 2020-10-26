Col. Theodore Eisenman (Ret)Colchester - Col. Theodore Eisenman (Ret) died on 10/25/20 after a short illness.He was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on February 13, 1939 the son of George and Mary (Crossland) Eisenman. After graduation from Akron University, he joined the US Army. He served two tours in Vietnam as a combat helicopter pilot. Upon his discharge he returned to Vermont and joined the VT. Army National Guard retiring after 32 years of combined Army and Guard service.He will be greatly missed by his partner, Phyllis Daviau, her sons Steven (Jackie) and Ronald (Dan) and his grandchildren Isaac and Alexander Daviau and Liu Hai Ruo. He is also survived by his daughter Cynthia (Alan) Rousso, son Dwight and grandchildren Henry and Lilah.Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 28 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Burial will be in Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery at 11:00 am on Thursday October 29. Masks and social distancing are required.