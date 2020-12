Colby David LibertySouth Burlington - Colby David Liberty, 16, passed away on Monday November 30, 2020 following a Tragic car accident. He was born July 11, 2004 in Burlington son of Heather Liberty and David Delphia.Colby loved riding his red and gray Trek bike around town, always teasing people with his flashlights and being seen with his beanie atop his head. He enjoyed stopping at the store and grabbing an Arizona Iced Tea and a bag of beef jerky on a daily basis. He absolutely adored his baby brother Camden. His iphone was his diary always documenting with videos and photos of his day. He loved giving his Mom a run for his money. Colby loved spending special times with his grandfather and enjoyed him teaching him how to drive. Having just received his permit he was proud to grab those keys and go for a ride with grandpa Paul. He always looked forward to walking daily with his dog Bruce Lee to Aviation Deli where his brother Isiah works. He was a regular rider on the CCTA bus. He also loved big time his "Big Brother and Best Bro" Aiden. He knew everybody, loved everyone and will be missed by all who knew and loved him!Colby is survived by his parents Heather Liberty and David Delphia, two brothers, Camden Neil Delphia and Isiah Paul Liberty, maternal grandparents, Paul and Bonnie Liberty, paternal grandparents Gary and Lori Delphia and his Uncle Ryan Liberty, several cousins and his favorite pet Bruce Lee.He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Karen (Lefebrve) Fleming.Due to Covid restrictions private family only services will be held. A celebration of life will be planned for when time allows. Memorial contributions in Colby's memory can be made to assist his family on his go fund me page https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-16yearold-colby-liberty The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com