Colleen Dolores Poplawski



Born: July 1, 1942



Died: Sept 17, 2020



Colleen was predeceased by her parents; Edward and Delores Poplawski.



She is survived by her care-giver/ brother Karl Poplawski and wife Patricia Flint, Brother Edward Poplawski and wife Pamela, sisters Karen Martin and husband Jay, and Sheila Lecount.



Daughters; Stephanie, Sheila, and Veronica.



Colleen graduated from Winooski High School. She served in the US Navy as a hospital Corpsman.









