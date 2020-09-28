1/
Colleen Dolores Poplawski
Colleen Dolores Poplawski

Born: July 1, 1942

Died: Sept 17, 2020

Colleen was predeceased by her parents; Edward and Delores Poplawski.

She is survived by her care-giver/ brother Karl Poplawski and wife Patricia Flint, Brother Edward Poplawski and wife Pamela, sisters Karen Martin and husband Jay, and Sheila Lecount.

Daughters; Stephanie, Sheila, and Veronica.

Colleen graduated from Winooski High School. She served in the US Navy as a hospital Corpsman.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
