Concetta "Connie" Alberghini
Burlington - Concetta "Connie" Alberghini of Burlington, VT passed away peacefully September 13, 2019 at The Converse Home in Burlington.
She was born in Beacon, New York 92 years ago, the daughter of Concetta (Palisi) and Joseph Virgona.
Connie was the loving wife of Roy Alberghini and the mother to five children. She was a graduate of the University of Vermont, Class of 1948, where she met her beloved Roy. They married in the same year and were inseparable until his passing in 1996.
She was a talented pianist, a devoted mother and a skilled Spanish teacher at South Burlington High School. After retiring, she shared her love of Spanish by tutoring many students in the area. She also enjoyed helping new American students improve their English language skills at a local elementary school. She volunteered for many years at the UVM Medical Center and participated in the Perpetual Adoration of the Holy Eucharist at St. Mark's Church in Burlington.
Survivors include her sister, Theresa Emily Virgona; and her five children, Mark (Victoria), Paul (Lydia), Tod (Anne), Brian (Janine) and Theresa (Robert). She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Family was everything to Connie. She organized the annual family reunion, starting in the 1980's and she delighted in having the entire family together to celebrate Roy's birthday. At those gatherings she especially loved spending time with the ever-growing number of grand and great grandchildren. In every home she kept she was most proud of the "Rogues' Gallery" of family photos hanging on several walls.
Visiting hours will be on Monday, September 16, from 5 to 7pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September17, at St. Mark's Church at 11:00am with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Converse Home, 272 Church St., Burlington, VT 05401. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to The Converse Home staff and management for the care and compassion shown to Connie over these last several years.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019