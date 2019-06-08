Resources
More Obituaries for Conner Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conner Oliver Lewis

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Conner Oliver Lewis In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Connor Oliver Lewis

6/08/2002 - 6/02/2017

Happy Birthday baby boy.

You would have been 17 years old today. We miss you so much, you are forever in our hearts and we think about you every day. "Nobody said it was easy, It's such a shame for us to part, Nobody said it was easy, No one ever said it would be this hard."

Fly high with the angels.

We love you always ...

Mom, Dad, Presley, Amber, Jared, Steffie, Chewy and Memphis.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.