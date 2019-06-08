|
In Loving Memory Of
Connor Oliver Lewis
6/08/2002 - 6/02/2017
Happy Birthday baby boy.
You would have been 17 years old today. We miss you so much, you are forever in our hearts and we think about you every day. "Nobody said it was easy, It's such a shame for us to part, Nobody said it was easy, No one ever said it would be this hard."
Fly high with the angels.
We love you always ...
Mom, Dad, Presley, Amber, Jared, Steffie, Chewy and Memphis.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 8, 2019