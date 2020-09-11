Connie Lee Hawkins
Ferrisburgh - Connie Lee Hawkins, 72, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Charlotte.
She was born June 19, 1948 in Middlebury the daughter of Wade and Elizabeth (Rawson) Matot.
She graduated from Vergennes High School in 1966 and she married Chester Hawkins on January 14, 1966. She worked for the Steady Family and as a bookkeeper for Steady Transport while she was raising her two children and later on she worked full time. She was also a member of Champlain Valley Street Rodders Association. Her special talent was keeping everybody out of trouble.
Connie is survived by her daughter Cynthia Payne and her husband Lee of Vergennes; her son Charles Hawkins and his cat Bubbles of Ferrisburgh; two grandsons David Hawkins and wife Mariah of Cambridge; Daniel Hawkins of Ferrisburgh; three great grandchildren Jaelin, Amara, and Desmond; a sister in law Sonie Sears of Middlebury; her sister Carol Costello and husband Andy, her brother David Matot and wife Diana of Colchester; several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 18th at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes from 6 to 8 pm. Bring a mask for services and they are open to the public and everyone is welcome. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19th at Addison County Eagles Club Pavilion in Vergennes with a reception following. Bring a mask for services and they are open to the public and everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Make a Wish Foundation, 814 Elm Street, Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101-2230. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com