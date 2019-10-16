Services
Barnard Funeral Home - Pittsford
3186 US Route 7
Pittsford, VT 05763
802-483-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Stratton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie M. Stratton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie M. Stratton Obituary
Connie M. Stratton

Connie Mae Stratton, 70, passed away Monday at the UVM Medical Center following a long illness. She was born on Nov 14, 1948, daughter of Donald and Helen (Fisk) Francis. She married Schuyler Stratton Jr. on June 5, 2005. Connie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking, entertaining, boating and camping. She was born and raised her family in Vermont, but since retiring, she has been a summer resident of Maine and winter resident of Florida.

Connie is survived by her husband Schuyler; her children: Ronald (Kristie) LaFountain, Christine (Kelly) Sowles, and Victoria (Stephen) LaFountain; her step-children: Nathan Stratton, and Kendra (Bradley) Albertson; Also a large extended family including siblings and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother David.

Friends may call Friday from 4pm until 6pm at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford, VT. A graveside service will be held 3pm Saturday at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now