|
|
Connie M. Stratton
Connie Mae Stratton, 70, passed away Monday at the UVM Medical Center following a long illness. She was born on Nov 14, 1948, daughter of Donald and Helen (Fisk) Francis. She married Schuyler Stratton Jr. on June 5, 2005. Connie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking, entertaining, boating and camping. She was born and raised her family in Vermont, but since retiring, she has been a summer resident of Maine and winter resident of Florida.
Connie is survived by her husband Schuyler; her children: Ronald (Kristie) LaFountain, Christine (Kelly) Sowles, and Victoria (Stephen) LaFountain; her step-children: Nathan Stratton, and Kendra (Bradley) Albertson; Also a large extended family including siblings and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother David.
Friends may call Friday from 4pm until 6pm at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford, VT. A graveside service will be held 3pm Saturday at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019