Connie Thompson
- - Connie Thompson stepped on the rainbow on 21 April 2019 at her home in Tuscon, AZ.
She was born February 7, 1934, in Burlington, VT to Susan Towne and John Jackson.
She is survived by a son, Jeremy Thompson of Knoxville, TN, son Jack Thompson and his wife, Mary Thompson of Essex Jct, VT, grandchildren Erin and Graeham Thompson, great-grandson Arlen Corbin, sisters Janice Jackson, Doris Streeter and Sally Senesac. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Thompson, and by her siblings, Anna Mary White, Julian Jackson, Lura Dyke, Frankie King, Elinor Lawrence, Giles Jackson and Rogene Butler.
Connie worked for Dr. Walter Burnett for several years, as Town Clerk of South Hero for many years followed by the Burlington Free Press until her retirement.
Special thanks to Janice Jackson for the loving care she gave Connie over the last several years of her life.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 10, 2019