Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
130 Maple Street
Essex Junction, VT
Constance "Connie" Levesque


Essex Junction - Constance "Connie" Levesque passed away peacefully on April 24, 2018 at Mansfield Place, Essex Junction, VT. Connie was born August 29, 1932, the daughter of Burton H. and Pauline (Hapgood) Whittier. She was the wife of Joseph A. Levesque who predeceased her in 2004.

Connie attended Bay Path University in Longmeadow, MA and was a medical secretary and transcriptionist for Redstone Medicine, now UVM Medical Center Adult Primary Care, in Essex Junction, VT.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple Street, Essex Junction, VT. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery, Lebanon, NH in the spring.

Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT 05477.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019
