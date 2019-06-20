|
Constance "Connie" Marshall
Burlington - On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Constance "Connie" Marshall, beloved sister, aunt, and dear friend to many, passed away at the age of 71 at the UVM Medical Center ICU.
Connie was born April 16, 1948 in Burlington, VT to Daniel and Agnes (Schroeder) Marshall. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1966 and maintained close contact and friendships with several members of her graduating class. Connie worked at the Burlington Savings Bank for 25 years and more recently, Premier Coach Company for 22. Connie lived all of her life in downtown Burlington and loved to watch the goings-on in the city from her window. After retiring, Connie was the Secretary of Gallery House, her condominium association, and had developed friendships with her condo mates.
Connie was a bright light in the lives of her family and friends. One of her dear friends described her perfectly: "a kind soul with a heart of gold." She was funny, light-hearted, playful and real, and she loved to talk and be with people. Always in a cheerful mood with a bright smile, Connie particularly adored and was devoted to the children in her life and they loved her fiercely, gravitating to her at every family get-together. She loved cats, especially her Lucy and former cat, "Baba", and cherished the trips she took her nieces and nephew on. Special friends she also treasured: her high school buddies- including Jane, Kathy, Mary, and Perky; her former Burlington Savings Bank co-workers- Martha, PJ, Susan and others, and her good friend, Florence, with whom she spent many days, enjoying lunch at Leunig's" solving the world's problems" followed or preceded by a movie at the Roxy.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, Daniel, her mother, Agnes, her brother, Donny, and her beloved niece, Kristen. She is survived by her devoted sister, Mary Charlebois and brother-in-law, Ron Charlebois, nephew, Randall Charlebois and wife Paola Charlebois, niece Kate Stone and husband Aaron Stone, and the great nieces and nephews she adored: Nicolas and Alex Charlebois, Natalie and Savannah Stone.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Jesse Moore, Dr. Tim H. Lee, and the many attentive nurses on floor 3 of the Miller Building and the Surgical Intensive Care Unit. They were always vigilant, and above all else, hopeful, for Connie's recovery.
Connie was one of a kind, and she will be unbelievably missed.
Visiting hours will be on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at the Corbin and Palmer Funeral Chapel, 9 Pleasant Street Essex Junction, Vermont from 12-1:30 p.m., followed by a service at 1:30 p.m. at the chapel. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to CHARGE Syndrome Foundation 318 Half Day Road #305 Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 or Perkins School for the Blind 175 North Beacon Street Watertown, MA 02472
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 20, 2019