Constance "Connie" Riley
Shelburne - Constance "Connie" Riley, 89, of Pine Haven Shores in Shelburne passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 21, 2020
She was born on June 4, 1931 in Burlington, the daughter of Clermont Root Sr. and Gertrude Signor Root. She met her future spouse, F. Robert "Bob" Riley when they attended St. Joseph's Elementary School together, but they lost touch over the years when they attended different high schools. Connie graduated with Burlington High School class of 1949. The love Bob felt for her in elementary school stood the test of time, and they married at St. Joseph's Parish on July 30, 1955. Connie and Bob enjoyed 51 years of marriage and all that entailed: raising their family, enjoying their friends, and appreciating all that life had to offer. Connie was passionate about her family, travel, the local community, and helping others. She was a patron of the arts, and volunteered her time at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, the Saint Michael's Playhouse, and the Burlington polls on voting days. She was involved in several philanthropic groups throughout her lifetime and coordinated many events through her volunteer efforts.
She is survived by her daughter Diane Pouliot, Granddaughter Michelle Smith and spouse Tyrel, Grandson Matthew Pouliot and spouse Miranda, Great Grandson Logan Pouliot, and niece Pamela Root.
She was predeceased by her father Clermont Root Sr. in 1988, her mother Gertrude Root in 1997, her husband Bob in 2006, and brother Clermont Root Jr in 2014.
There will be an hour of visitation on Monday July 27, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon with a Funeral Service starting at 12:00 noon at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. After the service burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com
to place on-line condolences. We ask that for visitation and the service that masks be worn and that proper social distancing protocols be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts or the American Cancer Society
55 Day Lane in Williston VT, 05495 or visit www.cancer.org
.