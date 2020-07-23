1/1
Constance "Connie" Riley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance "Connie" Riley

Shelburne - Constance "Connie" Riley, 89, of Pine Haven Shores in Shelburne passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 21, 2020

She was born on June 4, 1931 in Burlington, the daughter of Clermont Root Sr. and Gertrude Signor Root. She met her future spouse, F. Robert "Bob" Riley when they attended St. Joseph's Elementary School together, but they lost touch over the years when they attended different high schools. Connie graduated with Burlington High School class of 1949. The love Bob felt for her in elementary school stood the test of time, and they married at St. Joseph's Parish on July 30, 1955. Connie and Bob enjoyed 51 years of marriage and all that entailed: raising their family, enjoying their friends, and appreciating all that life had to offer. Connie was passionate about her family, travel, the local community, and helping others. She was a patron of the arts, and volunteered her time at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, the Saint Michael's Playhouse, and the Burlington polls on voting days. She was involved in several philanthropic groups throughout her lifetime and coordinated many events through her volunteer efforts.

She is survived by her daughter Diane Pouliot, Granddaughter Michelle Smith and spouse Tyrel, Grandson Matthew Pouliot and spouse Miranda, Great Grandson Logan Pouliot, and niece Pamela Root.

She was predeceased by her father Clermont Root Sr. in 1988, her mother Gertrude Root in 1997, her husband Bob in 2006, and brother Clermont Root Jr in 2014.

There will be an hour of visitation on Monday July 27, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon with a Funeral Service starting at 12:00 noon at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. After the service burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences. We ask that for visitation and the service that masks be worn and that proper social distancing protocols be observed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts or the American Cancer Society 55 Day Lane in Williston VT, 05495 or visit www.cancer.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ready Funeral Service, Inc. South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved