Coralyn (Needham) Wescott
Burlington - Coralyn G. Wescott, 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Birchwoood Terrace Healthcare.
She was born in Burlington on Oct. 25, 1928, the daughter of Llewellyn Penny Needham, a Master Sergeant and Band in the US Army and Frances Elizabeth (Derby) Needham.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In her loving memory, contributions may be made to Birchwood Terrace, 43 Starr Farm Rd., Burlington, VT 05408. For a full obituary, please visit, Elmwood-Meunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020