Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Resources
More Obituaries for Coralyn Wescott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coralyn (Needham) Wescott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Coralyn (Needham) Wescott Obituary
Coralyn (Needham) Wescott

Burlington - Coralyn G. Wescott, 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Birchwoood Terrace Healthcare.

She was born in Burlington on Oct. 25, 1928, the daughter of Llewellyn Penny Needham, a Master Sergeant and Band in the US Army and Frances Elizabeth (Derby) Needham.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In her loving memory, contributions may be made to Birchwood Terrace, 43 Starr Farm Rd., Burlington, VT 05408. For a full obituary, please visit, Elmwood-Meunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Coralyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -