Cordelia Cecile Sage Greene



Cordelia Cecile Sage Greene, 82 years old, went to meet her beloved lord and savior on June 21, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Cordie, as she liked to be called, was born in West Fairlee, Vermont, of Merton William Sage and Ruth Evelyn Simonds who both predeceased her. Cordie leaves behind her 4 children: Natasha Lester, Tamela Ross-Little, Michael Greene, and Nathan Greene, along with their spouses and partners and 6 children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cordie was a gifted singer, seamstress, cook, artist and mother and is very much missed by her loving family. She was very involved in many churches throughout her life and "grew up" at least 3 children in Haiti through monthly donations which brought her great joy. She loved animals and fed many neighborhood strays. A lifetime celebration will be held in St. Peterburg Florida sometime in 2021. She would appreciate any donations in her memory that could directly benefit the children of Haiti.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store