Cornelia Mary (Wescott) Savage
Colchester - Cornelia Savage, age 76, of Colchester, VT, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, March 29th. Born to Loretta (Beach) and Marcus Wescott on December 8, 1942, in Essex Jct. She is predeceased by her husband, Ronald Joseph Savage, Sr., daughter Bonnie Savage Saathoff and several siblings. Survivors are brother, Mitchell Wescott and his wife, Marie (Camley); children Robert Savage and wife Julie (Duquette), Ronald Savage, Jr. and wife Louise (Wheelock), and Oliver Savage and wife Karin (Hokanson); and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Visiting hours are Wednesday, April 3rd, 4-7pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, Pleasant St., Essex Jct. For full obituary, see www.corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 1, 2019