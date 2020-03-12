Services
Cremation Society of Chittenden County
261 Shelburne Rd
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 861-3058
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelius Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelius Thomas Martin


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cornelius Thomas Martin Obituary
Cornelius Thomas Martin

Essex Junction - Cornelius Thomas Martin, 60, of Maple Street in Essex Junction, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020 , at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, VT.

He was born May 2, 1959, in Yakama, Washington, the son of Chesley and Rose Hoptowit Martin. He was a graduate of Saranac High School, class of 1977. On August 21, 1998, he was married in Topsham, Maine to Jessica Cary.

He was an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation. He was a member of the United States Navy and was stationed at the Brunswick Naval Air Station. After leaving the Navy, he worked at Bath Iron Works. Most recently, he worked at Lowe's in Essex Junction, VT. He enjoyed fishing with his kids and friends. He bowled for many years at Yankee Lanes in Brunswick, Maine. However, his favorite passion was golf. He was a mentor and a good friend to many.

He is survived by: Jessica Martin, wife; Ryan Martin, son; Jared Martin, son; Danielle Martin, daughter; Seth Martin, son; Jamie Martin, daughter; Chesley Martin, father; Raymond (and Carol) Martin, brother; Karl Martin, brother; Joe Gadley, brother; Barbara Martin, sisters-in-law; Several nieces and nephews, along with many, many friends.

He was predeceased by: Rose Hoptowit Mulvaney, mother; Robert Martin, brother; Denise Gadley, sister; Amy Gadley, sister; Rodney Martin, brother.

A Celebration of Life service will be held April 25, 2020, at the Brunswick Golf Club in Brunswick, Maine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Campbell Farm of Washington State or any organization of your choosing.

Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a Division of the Ready Family. To send online condolences, please visit cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cornelius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -