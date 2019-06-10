|
Craig L. DeGrechie
Burlington - It is with great sadness our brother has passed away from a long battle with COPD. Born August 31, 1955 to Beverly and Paul DeGrechie. Brother to Lynn, Paul, Diane, David, Kelly and Kevin.
Craig was an avid NASCAR fan (Rusty Wallace). Moving to NC he lived near Charlotte Motor Speedway where he spent a lot of time. He loved four wheeling in the hills of NC, camping and fishing. He was a kind and gentle man with a heart of gold who loved his family dearly. His favorite holiday was Christmas, from the time he was young he would be the first to want to decorate our home with tinsel and lights. He always had a present for everyone showing his very giving self. He was so loved by his siblings, their spouses, nieces, nephews and countless wonderful friends.
He leaves behind his six siblings and their families and his best friend whom he was married to, Marilyn Redfern.
A heartfelt thank you to the Bayada nurses; Jenny, Bridget and Nick. Donations may be made to Bayada Hospice PO Box 1590 Norwich VT 05055
A private family celebration of Craig will be held undisclosed.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 10, 2019