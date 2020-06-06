Crystal Glidden
Crystal Glidden

Essex Junction - Crystal Glidden, age 73, of Essex Junction, died peacefully on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House with her daughter Kathy by her side. She passed away from a short battle with lung cancer. Her daughter likes to think she waited until she arrived before she passed.

She was predeceased by her mother Germaine Butterfield and her father Paul Butterfield.

She is survived by her big sister Gayla and her brother-in-law Walter and her younger brother Bill and her sister-in-law Cathy.

Crystal leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years William Glidden who was with her in her final hours and was a constant presence either in person or on the phone during her time at the Respite House, bringing her food that she loved and flowers from their yard; her daughter Kathy and husband Dave and her son Christopher. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Colin, Tyler, Thomas, Anthony, Ashley, Christopher and Lance, several great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins with fond memories spent with her.

Crystal enjoyed the simple things in life such as spending time with family, going for a drive, cooking, baking, league bowling with her husband and sister, playing cards, watching game shows and crossword puzzles.

The family would like to thank the staff at McClure Miller Respite House for the care and compassion they provided to Crystal.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society or the McClure Miller Respite House.

Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a Division of the Ready Family. To send online condolences, please visit cremationsocietycc.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
