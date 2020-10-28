1/
Crystal Montani
Colchester - Crystal Montani, 39 of Colchester passed away on October 26, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center. She was born on May 11, 1981, in Burlington. She graduated from Vergennes High School and worked as an LNA at The Residence at Shelburne Bay in the Memory Care Unit. She is survived by her parents Gina Montani and Shawn Benoit and Michael Blow. Crystal leaves three children; Brandon, Taylor, and Tyrell Montani. Her siblings Jennifer Montani, Logan Benoit, and Briana Blow, grandparents Joan Montani and Jerry Sharrow and special niece Adriana Merriam and Jarred Merriam, as well as many uncles and cousins. Crystal was predeceased by her brother Derick Benoit and grandparents Laura and Charles Blow. Crystal was a strong independent woman whose life was cut short with a quick illness. Many people that knew Crystal remarked that she was a ray of light and had a beautiful smile and soul and would light up the room when she walked in with a great sense of humor and just her silly self. Crystal has a passion for caring and giving back to the ones she surrounded herself with. She loved to draw, travel, and spend time at the ocean, and go camping. Crystal loved spending time with her children who were her pride and joy, she worked hard and was a big supporter of them, she also loved her dog, Wilbur. Crystal will be missed by many and loved for eternity. Visiting hours will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 1:00 until 3:30 pm with a Memorial Service starting at 3:30 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
