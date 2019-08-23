|
CSM (Ret.) Michael "Mickey" Dattilio
Essex Jct - CSM (Ret.) Michael "Mickey" Dattilio, 68, of Essex Jct., VT passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved to do on August 20, 2019.
The obituary is incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear on Saturday at the funeral home website www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Essex Jct. Full military honors will be accorded at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. in the LaVigne Funeral and Cremation Service, 132 Main St in Winooski. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home's website.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019