Curtis Victor Nichols
North Hero - Curtis Victor Nichols, 76, of North Hero, Vermont and The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 with his wife, Susan by his side.
Curt was born on March 26, 1944 in Corning, NY, the son of the late Lawrence and Thelma Folnsbee Nichols. He graduated from Northside High School, attended Corning Community College for two years and graduated from State University of New York at Oswego. Curt went to work for Xerox in Rochester, NY and after a year, moved to Essex Junction, Vermont where he began a 30 year career at IBM as a software engineer, which included several management positions. Curt and Sue met at IBM and were married on February 23, 1980. During his career, he was chosen for a temporary assignment with Sematech in Austin, Texas for two years. While living in Austin, Curt and Sue enjoyed travelling throughout Texas and the Southwest and made many lifelong friendships.
After retiring from IBM, Curt started a consulting business, Productivity Dynamics focusing on business in the Southwest.
Curt and Sue lived for 25 years in Jericho and Jericho Center where Curt was involved with Little League baseball as a coach; and for several years was a member with the Jericho Development Review Board where he was always a voice of reason.
In 2006 Curt and Sue fulfilled their lifelong dream of building a summer home on Lake Champlain in North Hero. In the fall, they moved to The Villages where Curt enjoyed playing golf and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and the Florida Trail Association.
Curt loved the outdoors, hunting at his camp in the Northeast Kingdom in Sutton, VT, where he got as much pleasure out of planning a hunt and figuring out the tactics as much as actually harvesting a deer.
He also loved fishing and took great pleasure teaching his grandchildren how to fish. Curt and Sue enjoyed many wonderful trips over the years, but always looked forward to returning to their home on beautiful Lake Champlain.
Curt loved life and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Curt is survived by his loving family. His wife, Susan of 40 years; three children: Laura (Chris Miller) Nichols, Curtis John (Joanne) Nichols and Rick (Taryn) Nichols. Seven grandchildren, Jessica and Jacob Winters, Jillian,Kaitlyn and Anna Nichols, Taylor and Kyle Nichols; brother-in-law George (Gail) Cootey, several cousins, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by two brothers, Andrew and Larry.
A celebration of Curt's amazing life will be held in late summer on Lake Champlain, a place that has always been special to Curt. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution is asked to remember Lake Champlain International, 531 Main Street, Colchester, VT 05446, which is an organization supporting clean water efforts. online condolences may be left at www.baldwincremation.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.