Cynthia Ann Patti
1988 - 2020
Cynthia Ann Patti

Colchester, VT - Cynthia Ann Patti, 75, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at UVM Medical Center after battling with a long illness.

She was born in Burlington, VT on March 3, 1945 the daughter of LeRoy and Rachel Gordon. She was married to Robert Patti on December 21, 1988.

Cynthia loved to sew, and interior decorate homes. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, always willing to help us when she could.

She is survived by her husband Robert Patti; her children Tammy and John Lanford of Mississippi, Victoria and Steve Godshall of Colchester, Penny and Greg Spaulding of St. Albans, Howard and Laurel Jewell of Vergennes, Rick and Melanie Jewell of Burlington, and Jessica Fitzgerald of Arizona; her grandchildren Brian, Trista, Amber, John-Robert, Jessica, Davyd, Betsy, Shannon, Anna, Alex, Dani, Brandon, Sydney, Jordan, Jake, and Becky. She is also survived by her greatgrandchildren Luna, Devon, Caius, Damien, Kayden, Nick, Jacoby, Braelynn, Kaine; her sisters Elaine Marro and Kaye Orvis; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Tasha; her sister Marie Benoit, and her brother William Gordon.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 14, from 12-2pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A memorial service will follow at 2pm, for family only, to comply with occupancy requirements set by state Covid guidelines. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family.

To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
