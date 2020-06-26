Cynthia K. Mengis
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia K. Mengis

Cynthia K Mengis 77, of Burlington passed away on June 17, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born in Northfield, VT on July 18, 1942 to Harold and Charlotte Cook. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Judy, brother Ronald and husband Michael. She is survived by her sister Shelia Barlow and many nieces and nephews. Cynthia loved her work as a nurse and also the gardens that she and Ronald took care of. She will be missed. A graveside service will take place on Monday July 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Calvary Cemetery in Northfield VT. In lieu of flowers please consider the Pulmonary Fibrosis Society www.ipffoundation.org or send flowers to a nursing home in our area. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved