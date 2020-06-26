Cynthia K. Mengis
Cynthia K Mengis 77, of Burlington passed away on June 17, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born in Northfield, VT on July 18, 1942 to Harold and Charlotte Cook. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Judy, brother Ronald and husband Michael. She is survived by her sister Shelia Barlow and many nieces and nephews. Cynthia loved her work as a nurse and also the gardens that she and Ronald took care of. She will be missed. A graveside service will take place on Monday July 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Calvary Cemetery in Northfield VT. In lieu of flowers please consider the Pulmonary Fibrosis Society www.ipffoundation.org or send flowers to a nursing home in our area. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.