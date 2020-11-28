Cynthia Lydia Sorrell
Grand Isle - Cynthia Lydia Sorrell, 78, died Saturday November 21, 2020 at her home.
Cindy was born on March 4, 1942 in Bridgeport, CT the daughter of Lyall and Lydia (Schnabel) Bruce.
She married George Robert Sorrell on September 19, 1959 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in So. Hero.
She had retired from the University of Vermont after working several years as an Administrative Assistant.
She is survived by her children Robin Sorrell of Colchester, Scott Sorrell and his wife Jennifer of Essex Junction, Wendy Sorrell of Essex Junction, and Julie Poland and her husband Chad of Williston.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Dylan and Brian Sorrell and Deagan Poland.
She was predeceased by her husband George on March 17, 2000, her sister Jean Perry and her daughter-in-law Elaine Sorrell.
Due to COVID, Cynthia's family has decided that her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a safer time at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grand Isle. A private graveside services will be held at the Grand Isle Cemetery.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com