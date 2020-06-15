Cynthia Smiel
Cynthia Smiel

Cynthia Smiel, 91 of Gore, Virginia passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Consulate Health Care of Woodstock, Virginia.

Cynthia was born on September 25, 1928 in Burlington, VT. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Viola Marvin Stevens. She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Smiel and 3 children, Scott Smiel, Steven Campbell, and Patrick Smiel.

She is survived by 4 sons, Joey Campbell, Willy Smiel, Keith Smiel, and John Smiel: 2 daughters, Gerry Cardinal, and Jill Raymond and 11 grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
