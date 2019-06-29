|
|
Cynthia"Cindy" Benjamin Harlow
Naples, FL - Cindy passed away, at home, on January 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with Neuroendocrine Carcinoma.
She Graduated from Burlington High School in 1971. She worked in retail and in the security field for many years until moving to FL in the 1980's.
Cindy is survived by her son, Brian Harlow, and the loves of her life, her three granddaughters:. Chloe, Brooke, and Ashlyn Harlow. John Harlow, her son, predeceased her in 2007.Her four sisters: Gail Newcomb(J), Pam Maynard, Joy Langlois(Scott), and Bonnie Oosterman(Wes) all miss her greatly. She is also survived by many Nieces and Nephews.
A celebration of Cindy's life will be held at 1pm on July 5th at the Benjamin gravestone in Lakeview Cemetery on North Avenue, Burlington, VT.
All are welcome to share their memories of Cindy and to help us put her in her final resting place.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 29, 2019