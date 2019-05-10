|
|
Cynthiann M. Lestage
Colchester - Cynthiann M. Lestage, 75 of Colchester, passed away peacefully Friday May 3, 2019 with her family by her side following a long illness.
Cindy was a kind, loving, caring and fun person. She was a dedicated and hard worker all of her life and loved to work with people. She loved life, loved to laugh, and lived her life to the fullest. She had so many amazing friends and enjoyed spending time with them at the theater, going out to dinner, going to the movies and going on adventures, especially to Wells Beach, Maine. She loved the sunshine, the beach and the ocean waves. Family was the most important thing to Cindy. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her three grandchildren. She spent every moment she could with them, never missing a family BBQ, a school concert or a Sunday bike ride. She adored them and it brought her so much joy to watch them grow.
She touched so many lives in her 75 years and was loved so much. Her smile, her laughter and her love will be deeply missed by all.
Cindy is survived by her two children, Timothy Lestage and his wife Sara of Williston, and Christina Scheck and her husband Mike of Colchester. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Megan Scheck, Devin Scheck and Emmit Lestage. She was predeceased by her father and mother Thomas Holm and Annabelle Cleaves and her sister Susan Greenwood.
A private graveside service was held earlier this week for immediate family at New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington. Donations in her honor can be made to Friends of Colchester Music, c/o MaryFran Holly, 121 Buckingham Drive, Colchester, VT 05446.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 10, 2019