Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Dale J. Ledoux

Dale J. Ledoux Obituary
Dale J. Ledoux

Burlington - Dale J. Ledoux, 52, passed away after a short battle with liver cancer on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at UVM Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 9am in the funeral home chapel with interment following at Resurrection Park Cemetery.

Those wishing may send a memorial contribution to: , 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT, 05495

Please see a full obituary at www.elmwoodmeunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
