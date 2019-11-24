|
|
Dale J. Ledoux
Burlington - Dale J. Ledoux, 52, passed away after a short battle with liver cancer on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at UVM Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 9am in the funeral home chapel with interment following at Resurrection Park Cemetery.
Those wishing may send a memorial contribution to: , 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT, 05495
Please see a full obituary at www.elmwoodmeunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019