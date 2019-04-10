|
|
Dale P. Hallock
Bristol - Dale P Hallock, 62, passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born the eldest child of Paul and Lorraine (Lathrop) Hallock. He gave the ultimate gift in his loving care of his mother. He fulfilled his promise to her that she would be able to live the rest of her life at home.
Dale is survived by his siblings Yvonne Jarvis and Luke Hallock, nephews and their families James and Brianne (Koch) Nye and son Bruce, Ben Nye and Samantha Prince and daughter Kylie, and Tyson Hallock and his sister Heather.
Dale is also survived by his loving Aunt Carolyn and many beloved cousins, dear friends, and caring neighbors. He was blessed to be considered a brother and son in the Wendel and Farr extended families.
God has taken our earthly angel from us before we were ready to let him go. He has blessed so many lives and is truly loved by all who knew him.
Visiting hours will be held at 6-8pm April 11th and funeral at 1pm April 12th at the Brown McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bristol Federated Church at 6 Church St, Bristol.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 10, 2019