|
|
Dalton Roy Bugbee
The Villages, FL - Age 80, of The Villages, FL, passed away on April 23, 2019. Dalt is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Mary Kathryn (Adam) who was the love of his life; his "greatest accomplishments," Donald Roy (Pamela) Bugbee of Eden Prairie, MN, Sara Kay Bugbee Winn of Roanoke, VA, and Robert O'Brien (Rachel) Bugbee of Stillwater, MN; and his adoring grandchildren, Andrew Dalton, Grace, Madeline, William, Mary-Gordon, Erin, and Meredith. Dalt was the son of the late Donald and Catherine (O'Brien) Bugbee; and the brother of Joan (David) Boardman, and Claire Guiduli, all of Burlington, VT. Dalt will be interred in a private ceremony at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in St. Paul, MN in May, with celebrations of his life in St. Paul, MN and Burlington, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Cornerstone Hospice for The Villages," 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019