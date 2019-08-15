|
|
Dana (Dan) Poplawski
Essex - Dana (Dan) Michael Poplawski passed away August 12th, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center. Dana was born August 11th, 1958 to Stanley Poplawski and Elizabeth (Betty) Poplawski (Napsy). Dan graduated from South Burlington High School in 1976. Dan went on to spend his days working for Yankee Equipment Systems and Greer's Dry Cleaning. Dan had a passion for music and a strong love for the Allman Brother Band. He also loved stock car racing, boating, the New York Yankees and the LA Rams. He was survived by his daughter Tiffany LeClair and her husband Lance of Essex. His partner, Sharron Fenton and her daughters, Courtney, Samantha and Brittany. His grandchildren Connor, Savannah, Cash and Scarlet. And his adored dogs, Frankie and Sadie. As well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Dan was pre-deceased by his mother and father, Stanley and Betty Poplawski. His aunt and uncle, Sam and Geraldine Goldman and his wife Catherine Poplawski. There will be a celebration of life on Friday August 23rd, 2019 from 6-9pm at the Eagles Club located at 1233 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington, VT. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Dans memory to the animal rescue of your choice.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019