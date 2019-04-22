|
|
Daniel Gomez Jr.
South Burlington - Daniel Gomez Jr. of S. Burlington, VT died unexpectedly on April 18, 2019. Daniel was born on January 31, 1967 to Irma Graciana and Daniel Gomez in Bronx, NY. He grew up in Puerto Rico and moved to Vermont in 1990.
He met and married Luz Angelica Cruz in 1985 in Puerto Rico and had two daughters, Cynthia and Iliana who he loved and adored. He was very proud of his grandchildren, Davin and Jaily who always brought him great joy.
Daniel is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Gomez and Iliana Gomez and grandchildren, Davin Gomez and Jaily White from Rhode Island; his mother, Irma Graciana from Puerto Rico, his father, Daniel Gomez from Florida; his siblings, Iris Gomez, Augustin Bernard, and Gina Bernard all from Tampa, FL, and Rosa Pranys and her husband Joseph from S. Burlington; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by very special friends Laurie, Joel, and Benjamin Emerson and Raena Corey of S. Burlington.
He had a great love for helping anyone who was in need and developed many friendships in his journey through life. His giving heart and friendly smile drew people to him. He always brought hope and inspiration to everyone he met.
There will be a memorial service on Tues., April 23rd, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd, S. Burlington.
In Memoriam donations can be made to COTS, 95 North Ave., Burlington, VT 05401 or NAMI Vermont 600 Blair Park Rd., Suite 301, Williston, VT 05495.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 22, 2019