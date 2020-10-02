Daniel J. Casey
South Burlington - Daniel J. Casey ("Dan"), 91, of Four Sisters Road in South Burlington died peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Dan was born on February 17, 1929 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Patrick and Helen Flanagan Casey. He graduated from Brooklyn Tech High School (class of '47) and then enlisted in the United States Air Force (1947-1950). Following his time in the service, he graduated from Dayton University (class of '54), where he played basketball for the Dayton Flyers. On October 1, 1955, Dan married the love of his life, Mary Louise McDonald ("Mary Lou") at St. Ephrem's Church in Brooklyn, NY. Dan and Mary Lou lived with their three children in New Milford and Allendale, NJ, and spent many holidays with family and friends at their home in Manchester, VT, eventually making Vermont their permanent home in 1994.
Throughout his life, Dan worked as a project engineer, an architect and Vice President of Development for the Grand Union Company. His love of coaching basketball, between CYO and high school, consisted of teaching the game, but more of teaching the lifelong lessons of character, commitment and teamwork. His hobbies included collecting stamps, coins, art, and baseball and football autographs. His true passion, however, was the design and construction of train sets. He was a lifelong NY Giants fan and lover of jazz and swing music.
Dan is survived by his three children: his daughter, Mary Casey Steiger, and her husband, George Beato; his son, Daniel Casey, and his wife, Christy Casey; his daughter, Kathleen Casey; his nine beloved grandchildren: Patrick Casey (Jaclyn Casey); Casey Tracy (Adam Tracy); Colleen Gaydos (Tom Gaydos); Erin Steiger; Kiley Schmoldt and Aidan Schmoldt; his step-grandchildren, Gina Sabens (Mike Sabens); Luke Beato (Annie Weiss); Nicholas Beato; his seven great-grandchildren; plus his constant companion, Buddy, the dog. He also leaves behind his sisters-in-law, Arlene McDonald; Patricia Byrnes and Kathleen Garde (Sam Garde), and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel for immediate family members only, with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned when times are safer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following organizations: North Shore Animal Hospital, Father Flanagan (Boys Town), American Legion, or Saint Michael's College.
The family would like to give special thanks to the VNA Hospice Team, Dr. Daniel Goodyear, Dr. Mark Plante and Dr. Paul Unger for their unwavering care.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. To send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com
