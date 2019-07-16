|
Daniel J. Venditti, Sr.
Essex - Daniel J. Venditti, Sr. of Essex passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 59-years, Sandra, his children Dan Venditti, Jr., Doug Venditti, their spouses, and Melanie Venditti-Beaulieu, and five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St, Essex Jct., VT with a celebration of life at 12:00 noon at the same location. For a full obituary visit www.corbinandpalmer.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from July 16 to July 17, 2019