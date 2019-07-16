Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Venditti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Venditti Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Venditti Sr. Obituary
Daniel J. Venditti, Sr.

Essex - Daniel J. Venditti, Sr. of Essex passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 59-years, Sandra, his children Dan Venditti, Jr., Doug Venditti, their spouses, and Melanie Venditti-Beaulieu, and five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St, Essex Jct., VT with a celebration of life at 12:00 noon at the same location. For a full obituary visit www.corbinandpalmer.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now