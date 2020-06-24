Daniel M. Dion
Daniel Dion, 68, of Stowe, left this earth peacefully and with the support of his family at his home on Saturday, June 20,2020, ending a 3-year journey with AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia).
Dan will be deeply missed by Marilyn Richards, his friend of 56 years and his partner for the past 16 years, his daughter, Elizabeth Nault (Matt) and sons Andrew (Stephanie) and Adam (Lynde). He also leaves six treasured granddaughters Anna, Emily, Avery, Ellery, Reese and Rylee, two brothers Tom (Mindy) and Marty (Brenda) and many nieces and nephews along with Marilyn's sons Tyler and David (Stephanie). He was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, David.
A special thanks to his providers at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, where he participated in two stem cell transplants, 3 clinical trials and two high-dose chemotherapy courses of treatment.
The care that he received was exceptional,
A celebration of Dan's life will be held after the pandemic has subsided. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed in Dan's name to the Jimmy Fund - DFCI, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Lamoille County Home Health and Hospice or Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports.
