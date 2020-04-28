|
|
Daniel "Red" McVeigh
Essex Junction - Daniel "Red" McVeigh passed away peacefully on Saturday April 25, 2020 at Birchwood Terrace, Burlington Vermont.
He was born on June 28, 1924 in Underhill, Vermont, to Henry & Rena (Fortune) McVeigh. Daniel graduated from Underhill High school in 1943 after which he served in the United States Navy and then Army National Guard. He married Shirley Riggs on August 11, 1956 in Essex Junction.
In 1989 he retired from St. Michael's College where he worked in Maintenance for 25 years. After a year of driving Shirley crazy being at home he took a seasonal job mowing the lawns at two Essex Jct. cemeteries for the next 10 years. In earlier years, he and Shirley could often be found walking in Essex Jct, to meet friends for coffee at Quality Bakeshop and McDonald's.
He was predeceased by his wife Shirley who passed away February 2019. He is survived by daughters Mary Northrup (Tom); Joann; Calvin & Sydney Sanderson, who were considered grandchildren; neighbors and friends Roxie & Rick and other friends too numerous to mention.
Special acknowledgement and thanks to Doris from Bayada Home Health. You and the staff of Bayada made it possible for Dan to stay home for most of the past 14 months. The staff at Birchwood Terrace, especially the nurses in B Wing for taking such good care of Daniel during the short time he was there.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020