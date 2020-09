Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel "Red" McVeigh



A Mass of Christian Burial for Daniel "Red" McVeigh, who passed away on April 25, 2020, will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12, at 11:00am at Holy Family Church in Essex Junction. Burial services will follow in Fairview Cemetery for Daniel and his wife Shirley McVeigh.



Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, Essex Junction.









