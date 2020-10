Daniel "Danny" R. BevinsBurlington - Danny Bevins, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at UVM Medical Center.Visiting hours will be on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 4-7 pm, with Services at 7pm in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave. Memorial donations may be sent to the funeral home to be used at the family's discretion. For a full obituary go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net