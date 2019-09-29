|
|
Daniel T. King
Port Orange - Daniel T. King (Danny), 82 of Port Orange, Florida, went home to be with Jesus his savior surrounded by his family on September 24, 2019. Danny was born on September 19, 1937 in Burlington, VT to Daniel Philip and Edith Mitiguy King. Danny is survived by his wife, Gloria Beauchemin King of Port Orange, Florida and his two sons Dan and Scott and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. For a full obituary, please visit Baldwin Brothers at www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019