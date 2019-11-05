Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burlington Elks Club
925 North Ave.
Burlington, VT
Daniel Thomas Hamlin


1961 - 2019
Daniel Thomas Hamlin Obituary
Daniel Thomas Hamlin

Burlington - Daniel Thomas Hamlin, 58, of Burlington passed away peacefully at McClure Miller Respite House on Nov. 4, 2019.

He was born in Burlington on June 30, 1961 the son of Leon E. and Janice M. (Shea) Hamlin.

Dan was a business owner in the Burlington area for many years. He loved boating, four wheeling, helping his neighbors and making people laugh.

He is survived by his wife Tracy (Bachand) Hamlin of Burlington; his son Jason Hamlin and his fiancee Jennifer Pilon of Milton; his father Leon Hamlin of Essex Junction; his mother-in-law Mary Bachand of Burlington; his siblings and their spouses Linda and Michael Parks, Steve and Kim Hamlin, Mary and Steve Gleason, Tim Hamlin and Jean Parker, Kathy and Randy Charboneau, Nancy Cervero, and Chris Hamlin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother Janice and his father-in-law William Bachand.

The family would like to thank all of their amazing neighbors, Burlington Fire and Rescue and the staff at Respite House for all of their kindness and support.

According to Dan's wishes there will be no visiting hours; interment will be private. A celebration of his life will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Burlington Elks Club, 925 North Ave., Burlington.

Contributions in Dan's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
