1/1
Daniel Wallace Marsh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Wallace Marsh

Colchester - Daniel Wallace Marsh, 82 years old passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at his daughter's home with family by his side. Daniel was born in Colchester, VT on February 12, 1938, son of Maurice and Abbie (Learned) Marsh. Daniel attended Cambridge schools. He worked on the family farm and later worked for Vermont Transit Lines and retired from VTL.

Daniel enjoyed sugaring and being a beekeeper and making his own honey. Daniel enjoyed going to Thunder Road, and watching Nascar and baseball on TV.

He was predeceased by his parents Maurice and Abbie Marsh; his brothers John, Page and Rex. Daniel is survived by his daughter Sara Lestage and husband Robert of Colchester, VT; sons Daniel Marsh of Starksboro, VT and Stephen Marsh of Brooklyn, NY. Daniel is also survived by his grandchildren, Justin Bessette, Amanda Marsh and Joshua Marsh; his great grandchildren, Hailey Bessette, Landon Grey and Mason Marsh. He is also survived by his Aunt Betty MacDowell; several nieces; nephews and cousins.

Dan's sense of humor and smile will be missed. Daniel had exceptional care from his daughter Sara and her husband Robert, along with UVM Home Health and Hospice Team.

In lieu of flowers donations in Daniel's memory may be made to: UVMHHH, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. A private service will take place at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery in Waterville, VT. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved