Daniel Wallace Marsh



Colchester - Daniel Wallace Marsh, 82 years old passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at his daughter's home with family by his side. Daniel was born in Colchester, VT on February 12, 1938, son of Maurice and Abbie (Learned) Marsh. Daniel attended Cambridge schools. He worked on the family farm and later worked for Vermont Transit Lines and retired from VTL.



Daniel enjoyed sugaring and being a beekeeper and making his own honey. Daniel enjoyed going to Thunder Road, and watching Nascar and baseball on TV.



He was predeceased by his parents Maurice and Abbie Marsh; his brothers John, Page and Rex. Daniel is survived by his daughter Sara Lestage and husband Robert of Colchester, VT; sons Daniel Marsh of Starksboro, VT and Stephen Marsh of Brooklyn, NY. Daniel is also survived by his grandchildren, Justin Bessette, Amanda Marsh and Joshua Marsh; his great grandchildren, Hailey Bessette, Landon Grey and Mason Marsh. He is also survived by his Aunt Betty MacDowell; several nieces; nephews and cousins.



Dan's sense of humor and smile will be missed. Daniel had exceptional care from his daughter Sara and her husband Robert, along with UVM Home Health and Hospice Team.



In lieu of flowers donations in Daniel's memory may be made to: UVMHHH, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. A private service will take place at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery in Waterville, VT. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









