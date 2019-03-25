|
|
Danny Ray Hanker
Essex Junction - Danny Ray Hanker, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born October 14, 1959, the son of George Hanker and Virginia (Bryce) Hanker in Burlington, VT. On July 4, 1999 he married his best friend and loving wife of nearly 20 years- Stephanie Hanker. On November 24, 1999 his pride and joy, his meaning of life, Maddison Hanker, was born into this world. His greatest joy in life was becoming a father and having the privilege to watch his daughter grow up. He spent his career working in the auto industry. Danny enjoyed local agriculture, auto racing, the Baltimore Orioles, the Washington Redskins, and the Quality Bake Shop. His favorite little buddies Lady and Lord will miss him forever. Danny was a rare person that could light up any room, make anyone laugh, and fall in love with him instantly, Danny's most special time of year was the 10 best days of summer- the Champlain valley fair, where he and his family for the past 45 years have provided parking on their lot meeting countless friends and neighbors. Danny is survived by his wife, Stephanie Lyn Hanker, the biggest joy of his life, his daughter Maddison Rae Hanker, his sister Donna Ladouceur and her husband Richard Ladouceur, who he considered a true brother. Donna's children Cara Ladouceur and Darren Ladouceur and his wife Kim. His in laws Jeanne Francis, Jaime Palmer, Joshua Francis, and Ashley Bonde and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He was predeceased by his mother, Virginia Ann Hanker, his father George P. Hanker, and his two brothers David and Dale Hanker. Services will be held on Friday March 29th @ 1:00PM at the Corbin & Palmer Funeral Chapel, 9 Pleasant Street,Essex Jct VT. Flowers cant be sent to Corbin and Palmer Funeral home. Donations can be made to the Neuro Intensive Care Unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 1211 Medical Center Dr., Nashville, TN 37232.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 25, 2019