Daphne E. Brown
- - Daphne E. Brown - Born January 6th, 1934 passed away on Easter Sunday morning 4-21-19. English by birth and American by naturalization, she leaves behind a loving and caring husband Charles, a devoted daughter Lynne, a step-son and step-daughter Anthony and Annamarie, grandsons Morgan and Drew, great grandsons Kellen and Reid, a host of cousins and countless friends. A celebration of life will be Saturday May 4, 2019.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 23, 2019