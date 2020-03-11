|
Darlene Rae Pecor
Monkton - Darlene Rae Pecor, 71, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at her home in Monkton surrounded by her family. She was born October 27, 1948 to the late Elwyn "Bill" and Barbara (Hatin) Menard. Darlene was an incredibly loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She devoted her life to her family and lived a life of service, selflessly caring for and raising many family members over the years. They were the light of her life. She was a homemaker who was known for a spotless house, and will be remembered for her unconditional love, her spunky attitude, her love of chocolate.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 14th from 1 to 3 p.m. with a memorial service following at 3 p.m. at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes. Flowers can be sent to Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes and donations in her name can be made to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America. To read the full obit or send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020