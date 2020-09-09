Darrell Moses Robar



Milton - A final farewell to Darrell Moses Robar, who died on March 24, 2020 will be held on Sat. Sept. 26, 2020 at 10 am at New MT. Calvary Cemetery in Burlington.



Due to Darrell's fondness for motorcycles and cars, please join his procession from the Minor Funeral Home on Sat. Sept. 26th at 9am. for his "last ride".



Feel free to drive your motorcycle or favorite car.



A celebration will follow at a location to be announced.









