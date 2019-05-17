|
|
Dr. Darren Lee Hitt
Jericho - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Darren Lee Hitt, 53, formerly of Parkville, MD, on Friday, May 10, 2019, after a brief illness. Darren was born in Baltimore, MD on August 30, 1965 to Troy L. and Elsie Emma (Sands) Hitt. He was a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Darren's name to the National Space Grant Foundation. Contact Shirley Campbell at [email protected] To view a complete obituary and to leave on-line condolences, please go to corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 17, 2019