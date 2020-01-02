Services
Gifford Funeral Home & Cremation Services
22 Depot St
Richmond, VT 05477
(802) 434-2231
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Jude Parish hall
10759 VT-116
Hinesburg, VT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jude
10759 VT-116
Hinesburg, VT
View Map
Hinesburg - On Monday, December 30, 2019, Darryl Lee Hayden beloved father, brother, and Papa passed away at home after a long battle with heart disease. Visiting hours will be from 3:00 - 6:00 pm Sunday, January 5, 2020, at St. Jude Parish hall, 10759 VT-116, Hinesburg, VT. A funeral service will also be held at St. Jude on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:00 am, with interment to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, 200 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Darryl's memory may be made to the Hinesburg Fire Department, P. O. Box 12, Hinesburg, VT 05461. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
