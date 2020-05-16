Services
Darwin Harold Lee


1934 - 2020
Darwin Harold Lee Obituary
Darwin Harold Lee

New Haven - 86 passed away peacefully with his wife holding his hand on May 7, 2020, at Porter Medical Center.

Darwin was born March 1, 1934, in Weybridge, VT, the son of the late Harold and Dora (Fay) Lee.

He graduated as the Salutatorian at Beeman Academy in New Haven, 1952. He served in the United States Army, stationed in Paris during the Korean Conflict. He later married Marjorie/Maggie (Young) May 30, 1957. He retired from Simmonds Precision in Vergennes, VT, after 30 plus years. Filled with the spirit of hometown service, he helped form the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department in 1967, was an instrumental school board member pushing approvals to build Mt. Abraham Union High School, and for many years was always seen working the gates at the Addison County Fair & Field Days in New Haven.

Darwin enjoyed throughout his adult years, tinkering on the vehicles, including the fire trucks, renovating or fixing things in the house, snowmobiling, square dancing, playing horse shoes and pool, traveling with the Time-Share trades with his wife, wine time, card games and cribbage, shopping, watching the Boston Red Socks and other Boston teams, Nascar, and until just recently, helping his son at New Haven Power Equipment.

Darwin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Maggie, of New Haven, his daughter Lori Ann Lee of Atlanta, GA, his son Michael Lee of New Haven, VT, and his two grandchildren Jacques and Paige Lee. Besides all the nieces, nephews, and cousins, he is also survived by his two sisters, Joyce Billings of Middlebury, VT and Donna Shaffer near Cincinnati, OH.

Due to the COVID -19 virus, a service will be held later this summer at the Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes with burial at the Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven, Vermont. The family expresses its heartfelt thanks to everyone that has provided care, comfort and support, especially those working at the Porter Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Darwin's name to Addison County Home Healthcare and Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753 or the Bristol Rescue Squad, 45 Monkton Rd, Bristol, VT 05443, or New Haven Fire Department, VT Route 17, New Haven, VT 05472. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020
